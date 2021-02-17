Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
ENT005
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Limited Edition Double Transparent 12" Vinyl including streaming AR (Augmented Reality) application (only for iOS) and a 16 pages booklet.

Celebrating the release of ENTKUNSTUNG's firth record, the AR app brings the vinyl’s booklet to life and showcases interactive visuals by Berlin-based artist Herwig Scherabon. It creates a unique listening experience of the eight-track album "Fun ist ein Stahlbad" which deliberately oscillates between Ambient and Techno.
Written & Produced by Felipe Duque
Mastered by Cem Oral at Jammin Masters - Berlin
Art Direction by Maximilian Mauracher
Design by Maximilian Mauracher & David Rindlisbacher
AR Animation and Images by Herwig Scherabon
App Development by Refrakt
Documentation Photography by Felix Werinos​​​​​​​
Berlin 2020/21
Limited Edition of 300 copies | 45rpm
2021
30 x 30 cm


SHOP AT ENTKUNSTUNG.COM
    David Rindlisbacher Lisbon, Portugal
    user's avatar
    Maximilian Mauracher Berlin, Germany

