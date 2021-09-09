Paper people

Nitro
A lot of people have seen this guy on the streets. But not many people know him personally.
Bills
— Hello from the Scissors gang, son!
Sully
To-do lists, negotiations, meetings, time management. 24/7
Cap
He's a barman, and his gang gathers in this bar every day. Guys do things that aren't always legal. They want to achieve great success and go out from town.
Lotto
Widely known in narrow circles director of the scandalous musical "Riaba The Hen"
Ninka
16 years old tomboy girl. Live in deprived urban areas is not a picnic. But at the end of this story, she will turn into a beautiful swan.
Esc
Yesterday she was seen in Berlin, two days ago in Tokyo, last week in LA, nobody knows where she will be tomorrow. Her Instagram generates memes. Her articles are quoted in fashion magazines. Her fans are ready to fly all over the world to attend the parties she throws.
André
Is a delicate nature, freaky narcissist poet
...and a few minor characters
Sketches