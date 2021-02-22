Curiosity Division
The Client
Curiosity Division is a design, strategy and innovation studio that puts radical curiosity about the human experience at the center of everything. A new breed of creative consultancy that applies Design Sprints, Design Thinking, storytelling, strategy and technology to solve complex business challenges, faster.
The Objective
Create a brand system that mimics the company’s spirit and personality, beautiful simple human solutions with elegant simplicity.
The Solution
Having in mind the phrase “Ideas flourish when curiosity thrives”, we created a brand system that discovers solutions through new connections. The brand focuses on the true project’s potential while highlighting strengths and creating a pattern that guides you through layouts. The solution represents the ideas in motion awakening your curiosity.
El Cliente
Curiosity Division es un estudio de diseño, estrategia e innovación que pone la curiosidad radical por la experiencia humana en el centro de todo. Una nueva generación de consultoría creativa que utiliza Design Sprints, Design Thinking, storytelling, estrategia y tecnología para resolver desafíos comerciales complejos, más rápido.
El Objetivo
Crear una marca que imite el espíritu y la personalidad de la compañía, soluciones humanas con toques sofisticados y funcionales.
La Solución
Teniendo en cuenta la frase "Las ideas florecen cuando la curiosidad prospera", creamos un sistema de marca que descubre soluciones con nuevas conexiones. La marca se enfoca en el verdadero potencial y resalta las fortalezas creando un patrón que te guía a través de las aplicaciones. La solución representa las ideas en movimiento, despertando tu curiosidad.