Curiosity Division





The Client





Curiosity Division is a design, strategy and innovation studio that puts radical curiosity about the human experience at the center of everything. A new breed of creative consultancy that applies Design Sprints, Design Thinking, storytelling, strategy and technology to solve complex business challenges, faster.





The Objective





Create a brand system that mimics the company’s spirit and personality, beautiful simple human solutions with elegant simplicity.





The Solution





Having in mind the phrase “Ideas flourish when curiosity thrives”, we created a brand system that discovers solutions through new connections. The brand focuses on the true project’s potential while highlighting strengths and creating a pattern that guides you through layouts. The solution represents the ideas in motion awakening your curiosity.



