Come has Chinese New Year 2021, but the current global predicament has broken the traditions of visiting and spending time with our physically-distant families together. But what better way to celebrate it at home with our loved ones than with good company and a good board game?
The new year is filled with anticipations and moves-making. Inspired by the Year of the Ox and the only two letters from the word 'Ox', we decided to do a contemporary take on tic-tac-toe, the game that uses X's and O's, with a twist; rewarding winner with fated pearls of wisdom of what to anticipate and focus on this year. In collaboration with Oaken Lab, Game of the OX was born.
"Fate Reads Planned Deeds' Succeed", a guide for the winner on what to focus on in the Year of the Ox. The three numbers from their winning row determine the winner's wisdom numbers.
When done playing, the pawns can be stacked in plenty of ways as an incense holder or even anything you could imagine.
Creative Director : Eric Widjaja
Art Director : Ritter Willy Putra
Designer : Clifford Caleb Dione, Kezia Josephine
Copywriter : Sasqia Pristia
Photographer : Vony Wong