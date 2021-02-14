Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Illustrations for game Gallery: Coloring Book & Decor
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Illustrations for the mobile game -  Gallery: Coloring Book & Decor
Hello everyone! We are happy to share with you our favourite illustrations from more than 150 ones that we have been working for the game Gallery: Coloring Book & Decor since 2019


Slide to see how the sketch is replacing with an illustration

Slide to see how the sketch is replacing with an illustration

Sketches
You can see how the illustrations are used in the game in this video below
You can also follow our work on Dribbble: Andrii Bezvershenko and Julia Bezvershenko

All of our art on the instagram


Thank you for watching!
