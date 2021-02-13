Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Image may contain: screenshot and poster


Some of the best things take time….sometimes even three years!

In 2018, we were responsible for the Branding of the CPC – Creative Paper Conference, 
which takes place bi-annually in Munich. While we were pretty chuffed about all of the elements 
we created – in print and digital, on stage and off stage, we somehow only now managed to hop 
into the photo studio and create these images.

From lanyards to dinner invitations, goodie bags to a newspaper, coasters to name tags, screen design to moving images, everything came to play in Munich. A tangible and highly entertaining experience – in all aspects.



Image may contain: sky, handwriting and child art
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon, child art and drawing
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: internet
Image may contain: screenshot and book








Image may contain: person
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Paperlux Studio Hamburg, Germany

    Credits

    user's avatar
    Tobias Wüstefeld Hamburg, Germany

    Published:

