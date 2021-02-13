







Some of the best things take time….sometimes even three years!





In 2018, we were responsible for the Branding of the CPC – Creative Paper Conference,

which takes place bi-annually in Munich. While we were pretty chuffed about all of the elements

we created – in print and digital, on stage and off stage, we somehow only now managed to hop

into the photo studio and create these images.





From lanyards to dinner invitations, goodie bags to a newspaper, coasters to name tags, screen design to moving images, everything came to play in Munich. A tangible and highly entertaining experience – in all aspects.











