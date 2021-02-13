Valkyrien





Welcome to Valkyrien, a completely new shopping experience at Majorstuen Oslo. Valkyrien is a treasure chest filled with great experiences, good tastes and inspiring fashion.





The communication challenge with this project was to make a concept that was inspiring, appealing and commucative in digital as well as print and to represent the different shops. The identity is simplified with black neutral as a base and colours in system to be used with different style and expressions.





This is an environment that speaks to the emotions, a place of discovery, where people want to hang out and drop by. Where they come for fun and entertainment, to be surprised. Supporting this forward-facing retail aspiration, the a rchitectural style of Valkyrien combines elements old and new to create a unique experience for discerning shoppers.





The name Valkyrien comes from a subway station that is closed. The buildings are located next to a large Y (V) shape and this is the main inspiration for the logo symbol. The identity is built on classic craftsmanship in typography with a colour palette that in combination creates a bridge between, reverence and fashion lifestyle.







