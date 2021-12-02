CCO - Brand identity

CCO Villeurbanne
Social and solidarity innovation laboratory
The CCO is an association created in 1963 and is a laboratory for social and cultural innovation. Through various missions, the CCO strengthens the capacity of all individuals to act, think and dream about society. Every year, around 80,000 people pass through and meet there. Between festivals, concerts, shared creations, artistic residencies, digital arts, activities, training courses, citizen meetings... the CCO addresses all sensibilities and builds itself, on the thread, with the people and initiatives it meets.
We were called upon to rethink the institution's graphic identity and visual system.
We were called upon to rethink the institution's graphic identity and visual system.
Emergence
In an attempt to resolve the visual impact deficit faced by the CCO, we have implemented a principle based on a simple and easily recognisable sign. This plays with the formal basis of the letters of the acronym to induce ideas of movement, emergence and evolution. Social experiences, art and encounters are at the heart of the institution's project. The logo evokes the act of creation by using a unique geometric form as a sequence.
Modularity
By its nature, the CCO is a constantly changing structure. Our response had to offer a solution that could echo this idea while being easily remembered. The logotype is designed to accept several layouts and shapes. The accompanying text can be adapted to suit the needs of the project.
A main colour represents the institution. A panel of secondary colours is established to allow maximum functionality while maintaining overall consistency.