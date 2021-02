CCO - Brand identity

CCO Villeurbanne

Social and solidarity innovation laboratory​​​​​​​

The CCO is an association created in 1963 and is a laboratory for social and cultural innovation. Through various missions, the CCO strengthens the capacity of all individuals to act, think and dream about society. Every year, around 80,000 people pass through and meet there. Between festivals, concerts, shared creations, artistic residencies, digital arts, activities, training courses, citizen meetings... the CCO addresses all sensibilities and builds itself, on the thread, with the people and initiatives it meets.We were called upon to rethink the institution's graphic identity and visual system.