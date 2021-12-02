Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
CCO - Brand identity
Graphéine
Image may contain: screenshot, illustration and abstract
CCO Villeurbanne
Social and solidarity innovation laboratory​​​​​​​

The CCO is an association created in 1963 and is a laboratory for social and cultural innovation. Through various missions, the CCO strengthens the capacity of all individuals to act, think and dream about society. Every year, around 80,000 people pass through and meet there. Between festivals, concerts, shared creations, artistic residencies, digital arts, activities, training courses, citizen meetings... the CCO addresses all sensibilities and builds itself, on the thread, with the people and initiatives it meets.
We were called upon to rethink the institution's graphic identity and visual system.
Image may contain: moon
Emergence

In an attempt to resolve the visual impact deficit faced by the CCO, we have implemented a principle based on a simple and easily recognisable sign. This plays with the formal basis of the letters of the acronym to induce ideas of movement, emergence and evolution. Social experiences, art and encounters are at the heart of the institution's project. The logo evokes the act of creation by using a unique geometric form as a sequence.
Image may contain: template
Modularity

By its nature, the CCO is a constantly changing structure. Our response had to offer a solution that could echo this idea while being easily remembered. The logotype is designed to accept several layouts and shapes. The accompanying text can be adapted to suit the needs of the project.
Image may contain: circle and screenshot
A main colour represents the institution. A panel of secondary colours is established to allow maximum functionality while maintaining overall consistency.
Image may contain: art, creativity and astronomy
Image may contain: dance, man and person
Image may contain: screenshot and abstract
Image may contain: book and screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and drawing
Image may contain: tree, outdoor and covered
Image may contain: land vehicle, vehicle and wheel
Image may contain: furniture, table and floor
