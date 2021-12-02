FADE AWAY - NYC
Hi everyone. This year was special in many aspects. I use to tell story with images without showing people but suggest the human presence instead. And with what happened this year we started to discover places that are usually full of people become empty. I hope you like the series. I already have another part for another country to come... Thank you so much for all your messages and positive feedbacks along the years.
Thank you for watching .
