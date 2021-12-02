Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Fade away - NYC
Romain Trystram
FADE AWAY - NYC

Hi everyone. This year was special in many aspects. I use to tell story with images without showing people but suggest the human presence instead. And with what happened this year we started to discover places that are usually full of people become empty. I hope you like the series. I already have another part for another country to come... Thank you so much for all your messages and positive feedbacks along the years.
Image may contain: car, land vehicle and vehicle
Image may contain: window, building and light
Image may contain: stairs, window and building
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: sky, outdoor and moon
Image may contain: car, vehicle and land vehicle
Image may contain: screenshot
Thank you for watching .

For work inquires contact me at : romaintrystram@gmail.com
I also have many different works on my instagram

