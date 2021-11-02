Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
EDITORIAL WORK - WINTER 2020/21
Made Up Studio
Behance.net
EDITORIAL PROJECTS
LATE 2020 / EARLY 2021
A selection of recent pieces for various global publications.
CLIENT: FORTUNE CHINA
PROJECT: MAGAZINE COVER & TYPOGRAPHY DESIGN
Cover art and typography for the Chinese financial publication's feature on China's Most Powerful Women.

AD: Rio Tang
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and illustration
Sketches
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and sketch
Cover art
Image may contain: cartoon, human face and poster
Cover design
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and painting
Cover detail
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and sketch
Cover detail
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and sweet
Type design
Image may contain: poster, cartoon and abstract
Type in-situ
CLIENT: THE NEW YORK TIMES
PROJECT: COVER DESIGN (ART & LEISURE)
Cover typography for an end-of-year feature looking at the best things from 2020. 
Image may contain: cartoon, soft drink and illustration
Sketch 1 - I liked this but it was rejected for being a little too risky!
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and sketch
Sketch 2
Image may contain: typography and handwriting
Sketch 3
Image may contain: drawing, illustration and cartoon
Artwork
Image may contain: drawing and cartoon
Detail
Image may contain: abstract, cartoon and illustration
Detail
CLIENT: THE WASHINGTON POST
PROJECT: 100 YEARS OF ZORRO
Type design for a feature celebrating 100 years of the masked hero. 
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and cartoon
Sketch
Image may contain: cartoon and drawing
Vector design
Image may contain: abstract, cartoon and drawing
Vector design
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
Vector design
Image may contain: abstract and art
Final artwork
CLIENT:
PROJECT: THE POWER OF PRIDE LIST
Type design for a feature celebrating powerful people in the LGBTQ community.
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
Sketches
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
Vector design
Image may contain: cartoon
Artwork
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
Layout
CLIENT: THE WASHINGTON POST
PROJECT: LIBERAL
Type design for a feature questioning what it means to be a liberal in political circles.
The concepts use the idea of twisting/distorting the word in a variety of ways to illustrate the changing definitions.
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and book
Sketch concepts
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and sketch
Artwork options
Image may contain: poster and illustration
Final artwork
Image may contain: poster
Landscape version for digital usage
Follow Made Up on Instagram
Image may contain: poster and typography
EDITORIAL WORK - WINTER 2020/21
47
271
2
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Made Up Studio London, United Kingdom

    EDITORIAL WORK - WINTER 2020/21

    47
    271
    2
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields