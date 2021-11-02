EDITORIAL WORK - WINTER 2020/21

EDITORIAL PROJECTS
LATE 2020 / EARLY 2021
A selection of recent pieces for various global publications.
CLIENT: FORTUNE CHINA
PROJECT: MAGAZINE COVER & TYPOGRAPHY DESIGN
Cover art and typography for the Chinese financial publication's feature on China's Most Powerful Women.
AD: Rio Tang
CLIENT: THE NEW YORK TIMES
PROJECT: COVER DESIGN (ART & LEISURE)
Cover typography for an end-of-year feature looking at the best things from 2020.
CLIENT: THE WASHINGTON POST
PROJECT: 100 YEARS OF ZORRO
Type design for a feature celebrating 100 years of the masked hero.
CLIENT:
PROJECT: THE POWER OF PRIDE LIST
Type design for a feature celebrating powerful people in the LGBTQ community.
CLIENT: THE WASHINGTON POST
PROJECT: LIBERAL
Type design for a feature questioning what it means to be a liberal in political circles.
The concepts use the idea of twisting/distorting the word in a variety of ways to illustrate the changing definitions.