Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Channel Branding Design for ‘the DRAMA’
cobb studio
Behance.net

The Drama - Heroes within us. 



‘The Drama’ is a channel that focuses on dramas about heroes. 
These heroes aren’t just about super heroes but about the people around us such as our parents, teachers, doctors, police officers; those who make an impact in our lives to move in a better direction. 

The logo represents the hero stripping away his/her outer appearance to reveal the hero within. We accomplish this by showing the image of the character removing his/her outer layer of clothes to show the costume of a hero within. 

The pit-a-pat sound and its key-motion represents the heartbeat pattern that occurs when we transition from ourselves to the hero within.







On air  2021.01

Creative Director : Eunjin Jo
Brand Identity : Yongseong Lee 

Main ID A & B
Lead Artist : Yeonwoo Park, Eunjin Jo
Style frame : Yeonwoo Park, Eunjin Jo, Dayoung Kim
Animation : Yeonwoo Park, Eunjin Jo
Composit : Yeonwoo Park, Eunjin Jo

BUMPER ID 
Hero from the Past : Dayoung Kim
Super Hero : Yeji Moon
Comical Hero :  Yeonwoo Park, Yunseong Nam
Hero of Love : Seoeun Kim

Next & This Month
WooSung LEE

So bumper & Sign on
Yeji Moon

Ratings
Seoeun Kim , Eunjin Jo

Manifesto
Lead Artist : Yeonwoo Park, Eunjin Jo
Style frame :  Yeonwoo Park, Eunjin Jo, Shinyoung Kim
Animation : Yeonwoo Park, Eunjin Jo
Composit : Yeonwoo Park, Eunjin Jo

Sound : ROIAUDIO
Producer : Mira Kim
Production : cobb studio


Channel Branding Design for ‘the DRAMA’
88
616
3
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    cobb studio Seoul, Korea, Republic of

    Channel Branding Design for ‘the DRAMA’

    88
    616
    3
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields