Channel Branding Design for ‘the DRAMA’

‘The Drama’ is a channel that focuses on dramas about heroes.

These heroes aren’t just about super heroes but about the people around us such as our parents, teachers, doctors, police officers; those who make an impact in our lives to move in a better direction.





The logo represents the hero stripping away his/her outer appearance to reveal the hero within. We accomplish this by showing the image of the character removing his/her outer layer of clothes to show the costume of a hero within.





The pit-a-pat sound and its key-motion represents the heartbeat pattern that occurs when we transition from ourselves to the hero within.



















