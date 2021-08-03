Channel Branding Design for ‘the DRAMA’

The Drama - Heroes within us.
‘The Drama’ is a channel that focuses on dramas about heroes.
These heroes aren’t just about super heroes but about the people around us such as our parents, teachers, doctors, police officers; those who make an impact in our lives to move in a better direction.
The logo represents the hero stripping away his/her outer appearance to reveal the hero within. We accomplish this by showing the image of the character removing his/her outer layer of clothes to show the costume of a hero within.
The pit-a-pat sound and its key-motion represents the heartbeat pattern that occurs when we transition from ourselves to the hero within.
On air 2021.01
Creative Director : Eunjin Jo
Brand Identity : Yongseong Lee
Main ID A & B
Lead Artist : Yeonwoo Park, Eunjin Jo
Style frame : Yeonwoo Park, Eunjin Jo, Dayoung Kim
Animation : Yeonwoo Park, Eunjin Jo
Composit : Yeonwoo Park, Eunjin Jo
BUMPER ID
Hero from the Past : Dayoung Kim
Super Hero : Yeji Moon
Comical Hero : Yeonwoo Park, Yunseong Nam
Hero of Love : Seoeun Kim
Next & This Month
WooSung LEE
So bumper & Sign on
Yeji Moon
Ratings
Seoeun Kim , Eunjin Jo
Manifesto
Lead Artist : Yeonwoo Park, Eunjin Jo
Style frame : Yeonwoo Park, Eunjin Jo, Shinyoung Kim
Animation : Yeonwoo Park, Eunjin Jo
Composit : Yeonwoo Park, Eunjin Jo
Sound : ROIAUDIO
Producer : Mira Kim
Production : cobb studio
