Penthouse
cobb studio
Seol-ah’s dream

The Penthouse is a popular drama series airing on SBS currently on season 2.
We made an animation of Seol-ah’s dream, where she is living a lowly life. 
In the dream however, she feels happy for a moment when she meets her mother.





Final Movie



Director : Dayoung Kim
Camera & Edit : Dayoung Kim
Character Modeling and Texture : Dayoung Kim, Seoeun Kim
Style frame : Yeonwoo Park , Eunjin Jo, Dayoung Kim, Seoeun Kim
Animation : Dayoung Kim
Compositors :Yeonwoo Park , Eunjin Jo, Dayoung Kim
Producer : DUDU

Thanks for watching !

