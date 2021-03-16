Seol-ah’s dream
The Penthouse is a popular drama series airing on SBS currently on season 2.
We made an animation of Seol-ah’s dream, where she is living a lowly life.
In the dream however, she feels happy for a moment when she meets her mother.
Final Movie
Director : Dayoung Kim
Camera & Edit : Dayoung Kim
Character Modeling and Texture : Dayoung Kim, Seoeun Kim
Style frame : Yeonwoo Park , Eunjin Jo, Dayoung Kim, Seoeun Kim
Animation : Dayoung Kim
Compositors :Yeonwoo Park , Eunjin Jo, Dayoung Kim
Producer : DUDU
Thanks for watching !