Hand-drawn logo for the experience hand-picked by Porter & Sail — a personal travel assistant company from New York with a core audience of HENRYs (High Earners, Not Rich Yet) – culture-guided, design-oriented, and authenticity-loving millennials.





The logo consists of the custom typeface and a hand-drawn ampersand. The typeface is inspired by American grotesque fonts from the early 20th century — this captures the noble and confident character of the “Porter”. The thin ampersand is an illustration of adventure. It welcomes wind in your sail and captures the path traced by experience.







