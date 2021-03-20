Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Porter & Sail
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Hand-drawn logo for the experience hand-picked by Porter & Sail — a personal travel assistant company from New York with a core audience of HENRYs (High Earners, Not Rich Yet) – culture-guided, design-oriented, and authenticity-loving millennials.

The logo consists of the custom typeface and a hand-drawn ampersand. The typeface is inspired by American grotesque fonts from the early 20th century — this captures the noble and confident character of the “Porter”. The thin ampersand is an illustration of adventure. It welcomes wind in your sail and captures the path traced by experience.


#shukadesign                    2021
SHUKA TEAM:
creative directors → ivan vasinivan velichko
designers marina gaimandmitry okulich-kazarin
motion designers → dmitry okulich-kazarin, dmitry kozlyaev

designed by shuka ®
© all rights reserved
follow us on instagram

Porter & Sail
184
650
13
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Shuka Design Moscow, Russian Federation
    user's avatar
    Dmitry Okulich-Kazarin Moscow, Russian Federation
    user's avatar
    Marina Gaiman Moscow, Russian Federation

    Porter & Sail

    Porter & Sail — a personal travel assistant company from New York with a core audience of HENRYs (High Earners, Not Rich Yet) – culture-guided, d Read More
    184
    650
    13
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields