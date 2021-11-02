Evermade Rebranding

Evermade needed to define a strong brand strategy, story and identity to stand out from the competition and to attract & retain talent. They needed our help to better express the passion and excitement that was deeply present, but not shown enough outwards. By defining the brand values, positioning, future ambition and purpose for Evermade, we created solid foundations for the brand.



The key design drivers were developed based on those brand foundations, which enabled us to create a unique identity that expressed what Evermade is truly about: Honesty, curiosity, mastery and heartfelt.

