Pure Waste Rebranding

New brand strategy, visual identity and online presence for Pure Waste, who creates fabrics and garments from recycled materials in a responsible and ethical manner. Pure Waste’s ambitious vision is to lead the textile industry into a future of sustainability by pushing consumers, businesses and organisations to “think again”.
All Pure Waste products are made from 100% recycled materials. This uncompromising dedication to sustainability inspired the concept behind the logotype and typography: Helvetica Neue and Times New Roman, two well-known and somewhat over-used typefaces, are “recycled” to create something brand new.
The latter typeface also adds an editorial feeling, helping Pure Waste to communicate their knowledge and authority in the field.
Pure Waste tells their story and educates through the use of documentary style imagery & moving image. These are combined with illustrative icons, inspired by the hand drawn cartoon style often used by magazines.
The lookbook imagery concept is based on the idea to highlight and celebrate the simplicity of these basic staple clothing pieces by careful styling and a simple studio setting.
Pure Waste products are everyday basics for everyone, portrayed by models representing a wide diversity in age, ethnicity and body shape.
Brand Imagery & Film
Director: Kim Koponen, Sound Design: Totte Rautiainen, Editor: Janne Vartia, Producer: Matias Autio, Executive Producer: Jyri Paajamaa, Production Company: Pablo Films
Lookbook Imagery
Photography: Pure Waste