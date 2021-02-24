Pure Waste Rebranding







New brand strategy, visual identity and online presence for Pure Waste, who creates fabrics and garments from recycled materials in a responsible and ethical manner. Pure Waste’s ambitious vision is to lead the textile industry into a future of sustainability by pushing consumers, businesses and organisations to “think again”.



All Pure Waste products are made from 100% recycled materials. This uncompromising dedication to sustainability inspired the concept behind the logotype and typography: Helvetica Neue and Times New Roman, two well-known and somewhat over-used typefaces, are “recycled” to create something brand new.



The latter typeface also adds an editorial feeling, helping Pure Waste to communicate their knowledge and authority in the field.







