Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Táche
Futura .
Behance.net
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: indoor, screenshot and post-it note
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: indoor and green
Image may contain: indoor and furniture
Image may contain: book, letter and handwriting
Image may contain: racket, person and green
Image may contain: envelope
Image may contain: abstract
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, envelope and stationary
Image may contain: envelope, cartoon and handwriting
Image may contain: food and fast food
Image may contain: map and sketch
Image may contain: food
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: handwriting, yellow and post-it note
Image may contain: sleeve, shirt and active shirt
Image may contain: handbag, fashion accessory and luggage and bags
Image may contain: hat, fashion accessory and clothing

Táche is a brand of pistachio milk located in the United States. This milk is positioned as a fun and unique brand that makes healthy and sustainable pistachio products. For this identity we created a unique graphic that, with sophisticated humor, makes it stand out and transmits the story behind the product.

The result is a versatile icon that revolves around the concept of honoring the pistachio as if it were a god, and honoring its qualities and nutrients. This idea is complemented by illustrations of curious and funny characters who, through a surreal touch, adore the pistachio in different ways: the pistachio becomes a jewel.

The brand conveys a sophisticated feel through the use of an aggressive, slim serif typeface, as well as a subtle color palette in shades of green that evoke the natural hues of pistachio seed. In this way, milk is perceived as a delicious, premium and traditional product.

Táche, the first true pistachio milk.

_

Photography: Futura
More info: press@byfutura.com

Táche
106
420
5
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Futura . Mexico City, Mexico

    Táche

    106
    420
    5
    Published:

    Creative Fields