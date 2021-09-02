



Táche is a brand of pistachio milk located in the United States. This milk is positioned as a fun and unique brand that makes healthy and sustainable pistachio products. For this identity we created a unique graphic that, with sophisticated humor, makes it stand out and transmits the story behind the product.





The result is a versatile icon that revolves around the concept of honoring the pistachio as if it were a god, and honoring its qualities and nutrients. This idea is complemented by illustrations of curious and funny characters who, through a surreal touch, adore the pistachio in different ways: the pistachio becomes a jewel.





The brand conveys a sophisticated feel through the use of an aggressive, slim serif typeface, as well as a subtle color palette in shades of green that evoke the natural hues of pistachio seed. In this way, milk is perceived as a delicious, premium and traditional product.





Táche, the first true pistachio milk.



