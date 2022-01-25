















Brief

Rebrand Design Tasmania, with a flexible solution to last 10 years. Showcase the distinct character and founding principles of our organisation, and the Tasmanian design community we represent.





Design Tasmania was founded in 1976, and was envisaged as the heart-centre of design for Tasmania. “I aspired to bring together elements such as a place for reflection, a space for children, an area to display ideas in a challenging way, and above all a place where imagination was dominant” –Gary Cleveland AM, co-founder







Solution

Our distinct Tasmanian character – framed by our isolation, our rolling mountains and ocean – heavily influences our creativity and forms the inspiration for the brand.

Taking cues from early logoforms and the iconic architecture, a stylised triangle, a recognisable symbol of Tasmania, is the basis for a modular system that also speaks to our landscape and the role DT plays in supporting and framing our industry. The suite of brand assets include a custom ‘Makers Mark’ typeface and framing device. The brand can communicate gently, with the neutral house style, and with more playful experimentation and measured impact for individual event campaigns, providing infinite opportunity to keep the design fresh and engaging.





The system remains recognisable in all contexts and lends itself to striking signage, which functions both as wayfinding and as bold, visual cues, changing colour with new major exhibitions and events.





To embody the character of the organisation, the fabrication of the brand deliverables, including signage, staff pins, uniforms and shop fit out, is commissioned to members of the design community and developed collaboratively, enabling them to have ownership over the brand. Additionally this provides fellows and major donors a tangible vehicle for their support, with measurable flow-on benefits for the Tasmanian design ecosystem.



Credits

Megan Perkins: Creative Direction, Concept & Design

Mick Fennelly: UI/UX Design

Omar Mashaal: Website Developer

Manu Gill: Supporting Website Developer

Nick Rudenno: Variable Typeface Build & Animated Elements

Luke Hortle: Tone of Voice

Bruce Moyle: Staff Photography





Design Tasmania Project Team:

Claire Beale

Clementine Blackman

Andy Birrell

Christina Graham

