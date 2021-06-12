The Terraforming is a research project by the Strelka Institute that touches on the subjects of urban transformation, technology and the ecosystems that are necessary to continue our lives on Earth. The word “terraforming” is defined as a transformation of a planet’s ecosystems and satellites such that they will be suitable for human life, but the environmental effects of the anthropogenic are such that this practice will soon need to be applied to the Earth itself.
Team:
Art Direction: Nastya Vishnyakova, Anna Kulachek
Design: Nastya Visnyakova, Elya Akateva, Svyat Vishnyakov
Web Design: Daria Luchinina
Management: Julia Figlovskaya, Anna Yemets, Kate Leonova
Typeface: Suisse Int'l
Electric Red Studio ©