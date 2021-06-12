Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
The Terraforming
Multiple Owners
The Terraforming is a research project by the Strelka Institute that touches on the subjects of urban transformation, technology and the ecosystems that are necessary to continue our lives on Earth. The word “terraforming” is defined as a transformation of a planet’s ecosystems and satellites such that they will be suitable for human life, but the environmental effects of the anthropogenic are such that this practice will soon need to be applied to the Earth itself.
Team:
Art Direction: Nastya Vishnyakova, Anna Kulachek
Design: Nastya Visnyakova, Elya Akateva, Svyat Vishnyakov
Web Design: Daria Luchinina
Management: Julia Figlovskaya, Anna Yemets, Kate Leonova
Typeface: Suisse Int'l

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Electric Red Studio New York, NY, USA
    user's avatar
    svyat vishnyakov New York, NY, USA
    user's avatar
    эля фореля Volgograd, Russian Federation
    user's avatar
    Anastasia Vishnyakova New York, NY, USA

