Stable Brand Identity Design













Stable is a modern company that is shaping the foundation for the future of the electric car industry. It is currently aiming for a wide distribution of charging stations across the United States. To create such a trustable brand image, we collaborated on this opportunity and created a consistent visual identity for easy and smooth brand recognition.

First, we started with brand positioning, where our team tried to understand what value the Stable project holds, all of that while analyzing their competitors. Then we narrowed down our research, to identify the corresponding elements that will match up with the company image and using adjectives to describe it (durable, agile, friendly, and at the same time simple). Next, our team produced sketches. This process started with simple steps: drawing shapes and abstract elements. Based on them and the project requirements, we explored additional directions, while filtering and enhancing the others.

Most of the signs represented the highways, road directions, and broad panoramas that metaphorically meant a car trip. Others were inspired by abstract objects. Like the capital ‘S’ that connected with the project’s name and the word “synergy” relevant for the client’s product: charging stations.

In the end, we created a visual identity, which we demonstrated as an application to various rendered objects, and built a visual foundation for further brand development. Whether it would be an offline environment or an online testing ground, Stable’s brand identity will evolve with time and find the right place where it could grow further.











