Goodbye Phone, Hello World new book for Chronicle Books

"Goodbye Phone, Hello World" the new book by Paul Greenberg I illustrated for @chroniclebooks is out now in the US.
The book features 60 bite-size, device-free activities scientifically proven to promote true happiness. With wit, wisdom, and warmth, bestselling author Paul Greenberg presents practices for connection, mindfulness, conversation, creativity, and well-being.
https://www.chroniclebooks.com/products/goodbye-phone-hello-world?fbclid=IwAR3y3Yxbaen7tob7_nXXnDFUek_T6A-uL5_rGtY4dGD_au-Y0Vd3Nxlu8Tg