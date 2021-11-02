Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Antwerp Zoo Rebranding
Olivier Segers
ZOO VAN ANTWERPEN

Antwerp Zoo (Dutch: Zoo Antwerpen) is a zoo in the centre of Antwerp, Belgium. It is the oldest animal park in the country, and one of the oldest in the world, established on 21 July 1843. Since its foundation, the park has been controlled by De Koninklijke Maatschappij voor Dierkunde van Antwerpen, a society originally called Société Royale de Zoologie d'Anvers (The Antwerp Royal Society for Zoology). 

The Zoo was in dire need of a new identity, so we gave them one. Including a new custom typeface and bright colours. 





    Antwerp Zoo (Dutch: Zoo Antwerpen) is a zoo in the centre of Antwerp, Belgium. It is the oldest animal park in the country, and one of the oldest
