dèpaysant







is a project based on the work " Guernica " by Picasso . We have created different pieces in 3d, some created by following path-lines within Picasso's own painting and texturized with different types of wood and fine-woven cotton canvas, as well as fonts and posters from the 30s.





Each 3d sculpture has been represented in a different environment taking into account the space and its natural lighting. A project in which we have enjoyed every detail and every stroke .