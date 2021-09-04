







“Pure” is a limited coffee bean for B&W to invite friends. The product is called “Pure Paste”. Our design also pursues the height of Pure Paste by developing a graphic logo through color and form.

Opening of the packaging process of exploration and research importance, just like the coffee beans baking itself extraction process, under the appearance of ugly contains a colorful and rich in energy, each flavor of the coffee beans has its pattern with local characteristics, shapes and colors of rhythm with the taste of the coffee bean echo of form of visual and taste, different from other coffee brand packaging design on the market, “pure” is a more exploration and experimental coffee brand, just like our design studio, and we need to deal with daily work, is full of challenge and surprise. We also want to express this feeling through this product, and also hope that more people can understand the nature of our work.





Each coffee in Pure has a very distinct flavor, which is like a “flavor museum” with many amazing taste buds. Each coffee flavor card is designed in the style of a collection label. In addition to provenance and flavor guidelines, the card also has its own pattern from “Pure”.



“Pure” symbolizes that our connection with our friends is pure and colorful and real. Brand font design, we choose the style of traditional Chinese calligraphy, the technique of cadence, to write with strength and breathing, constitute a brand font, at the same time with a silky smooth rhythm, there are some slightly have ascenders and connectedness between strokes, strengthen the whole font stroke between, let the brand have more association and imagination space.

Brand packaging outer design of the back, the way we choose white space, the adornment of some of our daily graphic dot form, so we alert may be fully utilized, is not just an ordinary paper, but can be in the creation and collection of inspiration “treasure box”, as you can imagine, a sip of careful grinding coffee, suddenly have a little inspiration, can be recorded in the first place, the feeling is very wonderful? If a number of cartons, has full set of our inspiration, how wonderful it will be a scene. Very much looking forward to have such a moment. We will in the future to create more about his design works, and relevant inspiration.







