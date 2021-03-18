Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Perm Polytech rebranding
Multiple Owners
Behance.net


Freedom to create your own world

Perm Polytech is a space for creativity, where students learn self-expression through academic disciplines in order to build their own path to achievements and contribute to the development of society.




Logo and symbol

Following the brand's platform, its design also emphasizes the individual's personality, which is realized in the university space. The brand’s symbol is based on a square shape that expresses an idea of a stable structure, while the gap below refers to the individuals finding their way through the mysteries of science and technologies to the outer world. All together this constitutes the letter П, with which the words in the name of the Perm Polytech begin.




The brand's architecture is monolithic/hybrid.

In this version, there is one umbrella brand, however, each of the University branches (academic activity, research activity, business, and creativity) has its own brand version.



Colour

Space gray is used as a primary color. Besides being a symbol of infinity, it reflects intelligence and balance. The primary color is complemented with a monochromatic palette of lighter shades of gray and purple as well as with bright and vigorous accent colors — orange, yellow, and blue —that together make a palette of extremely "high-tech" colors.




Pattern

As a pattern, we propose abstract pixelated shapes in various combinations and color gradations. These elements remind of heat maps which centers indicate energy clusters and which pixel structure refers to high technologies and digital environment.




Grid system

The grid system is based on the brand’s logo (icon) as an expanding threesided frame. Combined with a variety of content, it emphasizes the contrast between the regular, hitech external space and the freedom arising from within and expanding into the world. The layout system is complemented with rhythmic horizontal lines that emphasize usterity and structure of the brand’s image.



Project team:
Beso Turazashvili, founder & CEO
Irina Skabelkina, co-founder and Creative director
Dmitriy Tretyakov, co-founder and Commercial director
Daria Vorobyova, head of Account
Michael Bobylev, head of Strategy
Dimitrina Mitakova, art director
Elizaveta Gasheva, project manager
Michael Lunyov, 3D & motion designer
Nikita Khudyakov, web & motion designer

electric-consultants.com
Perm Polytech rebranding
669
3.6k
62
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Irina Skabelkina Moscow, Russian Federation
    user's avatar
    Electric Brand Consultants Moscow, Russian Federation
    user's avatar
    Michael Luniov Moscow, Russian Federation
    user's avatar
    Nikita Kay Moscow, Russian Federation

    Project Made For

    user's avatar
    Behаnce Russia Team Москва, Russian Federation

    Perm Polytech rebranding

    Perm Polytech is one of the leading Russian technical universities that provide human resources to manufacturers of the entire country. At the sa Read More
    669
    3.6k
    62
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields