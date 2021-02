Designing a Better Chicago

The Project

Designing a Better Chica go is an annual celeb ration, for residents and visitors alike, that shines a light on the extraordinary impact of design on civic life. The program also supports local individuals and organizations using the power of design to advance social good through its Design Impact Grant.





NeoCon, The effort is a collaboration between theMART DCASE and the Design Museum of Chicago . The team reached out to us looking for a thoughtful visual identity to build awareness and enthusiasm. Together, we developed a thoroughly contemporary system that is deeply rooted in Chicago’s history of design excellence.