NIK MIRUS - EXPAND YOUR MIND
Sebastien @GRDN gave Nik “carte Blanche” to explore a product through light, reflections and the magic of water. Through the simple form of a can, Nik saw an opportunity to create a series of images about a product and its contents, without it being present.


PHOTOGRAPHY, IDEATION : NIK MIRUS
CREATIVE DIRECTION : GRDN
"The first thing I do when I have Carte Blanche is to lay down some boundaries for myself. Without them it's difficult to focus on a coherent direction. For Expand your Mind, I've used the shape of the can as the focal point and constant throughout the images. The rectangular form symbolizes a doorway, gateway or enigmatic object that interacts with water and light" - Nik Mirus
"Once I determined this visual language, the possibilities felt limitless." 
"I love the creative stimulation and challenge of having Carte Blanche" - Nik Mirus
    L'Éloi Productions Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    Nik Mirus Montreal, Quebec, Canada

