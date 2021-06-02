Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
SHIPWRECK
Daniel Tjongari
SHIPWRECK
“Photography is an austere and blazing poetry of the real.”
– Ansel Adams
Indonesia, the country where I was born, is the largest archipelagic country in the world, with more than thirty thousand of islands scattered making this country has the most sea transportation in the world.
Being the largest archipelagic country with a lot of sea transportation makes me interested in making a series of photos of ships that have been stranded or have become shipwrecks.
I tried to present a work of fine art photography, by using a long exposure photo technique to create a surreal feel that is full of mood.
Image may contain: ship
“Photography is a way of feeling, of touching, of loving. What you have caught on film is captured forever… It remembers little things,
long after you have forgotten everything.”
– Aaron Siskind
“Photography is the art of making memories tangible.”
– Destin Sparks
Image may contain: boat, sky and water
“A good snapshot keeps a moment that s gone from running away.”
– Eudora Welty
Image may contain: ship, water and boat
“ If you can’t feel what you’re looking at,
then you’re never going to get others to feel anything 
when they look at your pictures.”
– Don McCullin
Image may contain: water, fog and landscape
“It is an illusion that photos are made with the camera…
they are made with the eye, heart, and head.”
-Henri Cartier-Bresson
“The photo that you took with your camera is
the imagination you want to create with reality.”
– Scott Lorenzo
Image may contain: ship, water and sky
“Photographers stop photographing subjects too soon before
they have exhausted the possibilities.” 
– Dorothea Lange
“The camera is an instrument that teaches people how to see without a camera.”
– Dorothea Lange
Image may contain: ship, watercraft and boat
“Light makes photography. Embrace light. Admire it. Love it. But above all, know light. Know it for all you are worth, and you will know the key to photography.”
– George Eastman
Image may contain: outdoor, water and sky
“A photograph is a secret about a secret. The more it tells you the less you know.”
– Diane Arbus
Image may contain: ship, watercraft and boat
“If you see something that moves you, and then snap it, you keep a moment.”
– Linda McCartney
Image may contain: moon
“In my mind, I visualize how a particular… sight will appear on a print. If it excites me, there is a good chance it will make a good photograph. It is an intuitive sense, an ability that comes from a lot of practice.”
– Ansel Adams
THANK YOU
for enjoying it ...

www.danieltjongari.com
Instagram @danieltjongari
Facebook Daniel Tjongari Photography
SHIPWRECK
    Tools

    Creative Fields