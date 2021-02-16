Log In
Tools
Wacom Cintiq
Tools
Dish Spooktacular
Christophe Starace
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
2/16/2021
Series of illustrations for
Jonas & Co.
This is a project featuring horror movies for the TV channel Dish.
Dish Spooktacular
150
554
12
Published:
February 5th 2021
Christophe Starace
Owners
Christophe Starace
London, United Kingdom
Dish Spooktacular
150
554
12
Published:
February 5th 2021
Tools
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe Photoshop
Wacom Cintiq
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Art Direction
,
Set Design
,
cemetery
dish
Event
Halloween
horror
jason
movie
Serie
skull
Streaming
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
