Grand Tour Feletti
We love chocolate and we love our “Bel Paese”.
What better occasion to combine these passions?
Design a series of gift boxes to celebrate beautiful places 🙂
Design a series of gift boxes to celebrate beautiful places 🙂
Rome, Milan, Venice and the Vatican.
Four collector’s boxes to travel with the imagination
or to keep the memory of a nice holiday.
Four collector’s boxes to travel with the imagination
or to keep the memory of a nice holiday.
This is the Feletti Grand Tour.
Have a good trip.
Have a good trip.
Digital Contents
For the launch of the collection on the brand’s social channels,
we made a series of images and some short animations.
we made a series of images and some short animations.
Client: HDI Holding Dolciaria Italiana S.p.A.
Art Direction: Federico Galvani
Illustration & Graphic Design: Anna Rodighiero & Erica Zipoli
Photography: Federico Padovani & Federico Galvani
Animation: Erica Zipoli & Eleonora Zibetti
Art Direction: Federico Galvani
Illustration & Graphic Design: Anna Rodighiero & Erica Zipoli
Photography: Federico Padovani & Federico Galvani
Animation: Erica Zipoli & Eleonora Zibetti