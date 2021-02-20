Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
FELETTI – Grand Tour
Happycentro Design Studio
Behance.net
Image may contain: antenna
Grand Tour Feletti

We love chocolate and we love our “Bel Paese”.

What better occasion to combine these passions?
Design a series of gift boxes to celebrate beautiful places 🙂

Rome, Milan, Venice and the Vatican.
Four collector’s boxes to travel with the imagination
or to keep the memory of a nice holiday.

This is the Feletti Grand Tour.
Have a good trip.




Image may contain: sketch and drawing
Image may contain: box and book




Digital Contents

For the launch of the collection on the brand’s social channels,
we made a series of images and some short animations.


Image may contain: blue
Image may contain: drawing




Image may contain: outdoor and red








Image may contain: coin
Image may contain: indoor








Client: HDI Holding Dolciaria Italiana S.p.A.
Art Direction: Federico Galvani
Illustration & Graphic Design: Anna Rodighiero & Erica Zipoli
Photography: Federico Padovani & Federico Galvani
Animation: Erica Zipoli & Eleonora Zibetti
FELETTI – Grand Tour
72
371
6
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Happycentro Design Studio Verona, Italy

    FELETTI – Grand Tour

    72
    371
    6
    Published:

    Creative Fields