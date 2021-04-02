Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Orior rebranding
Fedor Velyaminov
Behance.net
Making New York fall in love with Irish design​​​​​​​
This project was realized at Base Brussels in 2020

Born from a passion for traditional craftsmanship and Irish heritage, furniture brand Orior was created in 1979 by couple Brian & Rosie McGuigan. Their uniqueness can be found in the touch of eccentricity they add to their timeless designs, creating contemporary living pieces that offer comfort for life. We worked closely with the family-run business to create a seamless brand experience from tone of voice, graphic identity, brand positioning, photography and art direction to the digital and physical spaces.​​​​​​​
