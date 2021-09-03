Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
FINSE
FINSE is a small settlement located on the highest point (1222 m.o.s.) on the railway between Oslo and Bergen, Norway. The fact that Finse is only accessible by train, without cars or regular roads, gives the place a special tranquil atmosphere. Being surrounded by a vast desolate scenery, it is also known for being amongst the most weather-exposed high mountain areas in Norway. Finse has few permanent residents, but it is frequently used as training ground for polar expeditions, both today and in the past. The famous explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton once traveled to Finse for expedition training, and supposedly described it as an Antarctica in miniature.
