Canal Brasil Custom Font

“Brazil. This colossal mix of contrasts. Miscellaneous people, references, cultures and native wisdom. A cauldron of possibilities of continental measure. Yes, we are a TV channel with ‘Brasil’ in our name. The celebration of many Brazils that fit into one. Canal Brasil’s new brand aims to materialise the richness of our culture and the history of our typography in cinema, art and design. It is diversity in motion.”
Diversity in Motion
Designing a typeface for a TV channel is always a dream job for us type designers. “Canal Brasil” is the media vehicle of big proportions most concerned on promoting Brazilian artistic production, from all kinds. Their most recent rebranding was done Tátil and Tátil called us to be their partners on developing Canal Brasil's custom type.
Previous to the rebranding, Canal Brasil had a very long lasting identity, deeply rooted on pretty much every Brazilian's mind. It began to feel a bit dated both on visual terms and in terms of meaning.
The network wished to give itself a refresh but, most importantly, to better represent its audience. Tátil's all-type branding is a perfect take on that issue. They created a logotype system of varying letterforms for representing the plurality of Brazilian cultural hallmarks.
The letterforms that make the logotype are all inspired by some kind of Brazilian cultural reference.
We like to call a brand's type identity its "type voice". In this case, it's safe to say that Canal Brasil's type voice is, really, an array of voices. Being so inspired by Brazilian art and culture, this typeface make Canal Brasil truly speak to all.
The typeface
A variable font that speaks, that reacts in a lively and organic way. It varies, adapts, interacts and demands an analysis of our own identity.
Under Tátil’s creative direction and materialised by Plau’s typographic expertise, Canal Brasil VF is a display, all caps variable font with two axes: width & expression.
Inspired by a deep look at our graphic history and contemporary practices, it is, on the one hand, a complex but careful exercise in combining type, and on the other, a delightful process of cultural and aesthetic synthesis.
Moving targets and technical challenges
There were many technical hurdles to overcome in the making of the project. Not only all letters needed to morph from a general grotesque into expressive territory (serifs, blobs, multiple strokes and more) but it needed to make it in three different lengths: narrow, regular and extended.
Take the uppercase letter I for example: 4 points and you're done, right? What if you need it to look like an ancient Brazilian indigenous proto-letter, with multiple strokes. Suddenly 4 points turn into 60, split into multiple objects that need to flow smoothly in-between keyframes. Now add multiple styles and variations for each letter.
Brazil at its best
The result is a typeface that represents the Brazilian culture in its single most important aspect: diversity.
Credits:
Rebranding ––– Tátil + Globosat
Custom Typography ––– Plau
Creative Direction ––– Tátil (Daniel Escudeiro)
Type Design & Production: Plau ––– Carlos Mignot · Rodrigo Saiani
Graphic Design: Ana Laura Ferraz · Carlos Mignot · Rodrigo Saiani
Motion
Leon Vilhena / Globosat
Sound Design