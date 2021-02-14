Canal Brasil Custom Font



Diversity in Motion





Designing a typeface for a TV channel is always a dream job for us type designers. “Canal Brasil” is the media vehicle of big proportions most concerned on promoting Brazilian artistic production, from all kinds. Their most recent rebranding was done Tátil and Tátil called us to be their partners on developing Canal Brasil's custom type.





Previous to the rebranding, Canal Brasil had a very long lasting identity, deeply rooted on pretty much every Brazilian's mind. It began to feel a bit dated both on visual terms and in terms of meaning.





The network wished to give itself a refresh but, most importantly, to better represent its audience. Tátil's all-type branding is a perfect take on that issue. They created a logotype system of varying letterforms for representing the plurality of Brazilian cultural hallmarks.





The letterforms that make the logotype are all inspired by some kind of Brazilian cultural reference.



