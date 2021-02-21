Mikkeli Art Museum together with Grafia, Association of Visual Communication Designers in Finland and the Finnish Illustration Association commissioned Sofia to design the visual identity for Mikkeli’s Illustration Triennial celebrating its 12th anniversary.

Mikkeli’s 12th Illustration Triennial presented some of the best works by Finnish illustrators, and from the continuously changing and expanding field of contemporary illustration. The challenge was creating an identity that would encompass the breadth of today’s artists who create an astonishing diversity of illustrations across a spectrum of styles and genres.



A brush stroke is one of the most versatile basic elements of illustration. A brush stroke can depict mood, movement or texture, for example. An illustrator's personal style can be recognized from just one, simple stroke and it represents the most significant tool of an illustrator – the personal touch behind every illustration.



The letter “M” in the form of a brush stroke stood for “Mikkeli’s 12th Illustration Triennial” in the new wordmark, which had multiple variations representing different styles of illustration in the exhibition, from lush paint strokes to detailed vector illustration. Bringing an element of playfulness to the identity, the changing brush stroke was used as a bold, repetitive graphic element that was endlessly adaptable. A minimal black and white palette worked as a backdrop of the otherwise vibrant visual identity just like an empty canvas for an illustrator, thus also giving space for the showcased illustrations to speak for themselves.​​​​​​​