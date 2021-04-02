This is the last collaboration I had with the lovely girls from Pacific&Co. Based in Barcelona.
For enhanced comfort and durability, the socks have reinforced heel and toe, as well as an elastic arch support and a self-adjusted cuff to fix the sock on your feet. Signature logo at the sole.
BE YOU Socks
"Many times we hide behind masks because we are afraid of what people think about us. Don’t stop being who you really are! BE YOU"
BLINKIN' EYE Socks
"The human being is imperfect by nature, and this is what makes us human. We have the vision and the strength to correct mistakes and become a better person in a blinking eye."
Art Direction: Marco Oggian / Pacific&Co.
Photography: Pablo Quintillan
Production: Samuel Canay