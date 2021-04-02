Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
HOOF
Multiple Owners
Behance.net



HOOF is a brand creating thoughtful
solutions for office spaces.


Office interior design is all about interaction. Interaction between people and objects around. That’s why flat elements from architectural projections and elements in 3D illustrations interpenetrate creating new value. Having that in mind, a logo itself shows two seats on the opposite sides of a table – a simple illustration of a meeting.

Company owners trusted us at every stage of building their brand: from strategy and copywriting through visual identity, digital and printed promotional materials to the website.



Thank you for watching!

Credits:

Creative direction:
Michał Mierzwa & Maciej Mach

Design:
Michał Mierzwa, Ania Morawiak

Copy:
Dagmara Zdych

Web design:
Maciej Mach, Emil Tybura

Development:
Piotr Butlewski, Maciej Mach, Emil Tybura

Photography:
Kamil Strudzinski

Music:
Frivolous - What Doesn't Break U...

Don't forget to visit www.uniforma.pl


HOOF
392
1.7k
33
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Uniforma Studio Poznań, Poland
    user's avatar
    Anna Morawiak Poznań, Poland
    user's avatar
    Maciej Mach Poznań, Poland
    user's avatar
    Emil Tybura Poznań, Poland
    user's avatar
    Michał Mierzwa Poznań, Poland

    HOOF

    HOOF is a brand creating thoughtful solutions for office spaces. Office interior design is all about interaction. Interaction between people and Read More
    392
    1.7k
    33
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields