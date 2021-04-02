HOOF is a brand creating thoughtful
solutions for office spaces.
Office interior design is all about interaction. Interaction between people and objects around. That’s why flat elements from architectural projections and elements in 3D illustrations interpenetrate creating new value. Having that in mind, a logo itself shows two seats on the opposite sides of a table – a simple illustration of a meeting.
Company owners trusted us at every stage of building their brand: from strategy and copywriting through visual identity, digital and printed promotional materials to the website.
Credits:
Creative direction:
Michał Mierzwa & Maciej Mach
Design:
Michał Mierzwa, Ania Morawiak
Copy:
Dagmara Zdych
Web design:
Maciej Mach, Emil Tybura
Development:
Piotr Butlewski, Maciej Mach, Emil Tybura
Photography:
Kamil Strudzinski
Music:
Frivolous - What Doesn't Break U...
