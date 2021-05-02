Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Hofmann — Pastry Classroom
Zoo Studio
Behance.net
Hofmann — Pastry Classroom
Interiorism
Interior Design and graphic identity apply for the new Hofmann classroom located on the emblematic Via Laietana. The prestigious Hostelry & Patisserie school of Barcelona proposes the creation of a culinary space with the intention to reflect the path and philosophy of the school from its beginning, but gambling at the same time on Vanguard and culinary R+D to make this space a reference point in and out of the school.
Image may contain: sink, indoor and bathroom
Image may contain: door
The interior design is based on linking the past-present concepts and project an image of Vanguard with a clear futuristic bet.
It is through a conceptual solution of "Box in box", where the existing inner wrapper of the original premises represents the history of the school and contrasts with the white, impolite and modulated inner box that delimits the kitchen area.
Image may contain: wall and indoor
One of the challenges was to find a way to integrate all culinary equipment into the space without losing the box aesthetic. And, in addition, being able to change or adapt according to the needs and uses of each moment.
In order to achieve it, a double skin was created to hide all the equipment and stands on the sides thanks to a door system that allows you to open and close according to the needs without losing the aesthetic and initial concept.
Image may contain: floor, indoor and clothing
Image may contain: indoor, home appliance and kitchen appliance
In the centre of the box, a large marble table finished diagonally is found, a detail that characterizes the school's corporate image. With this table we create a totem that becomes the jewel element.
Image may contain: indoor
The same sobriety of the interiorism continues with the application of the graphic identity. In the form of luminous sign, one on the outside and one on the inside of the premises.
Image may contain: indoor, wall and window
Image may contain: building, door and ground
Graphic design: Zoo Studio
Concept and interiorism: Zoo StudioDestila Arquitectura
Architecture: Destila Arquitectura
Hofmann — Pastry Classroom
45
358
3
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Zoo Studio Vic, Spain

    Hofmann — Pastry Classroom

    Interior Design and graphic identity apply for the new Hofmann classroom located on the emblematic Via Laietana. The prestigious Hostelry & Patis Read More
    45
    358
    3
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields