Sjy Seaweed is a start-up with a purpose –to help build a sustainable future through vegan seafood. Located at the island Kvarøy in Northern Norway, Sjy aims to offer ready-to-eat products made from seaweed. Their first effort, a seaweed chips made entirely from local sourced produce, has just launched.

Together with Sjy we have developed a brand strategy, visual identity and packaging. We also provided expertise on establishing the production line, sourcing the optimal machinery for packaging.



The identity revolves around a bespoke logotype, a color palette combining natural, muted colors combined with more active accent colors inspired by equipment found aboard seagoing vessels and the typeface Graebenbach, a sans serif combining high readability with a bit of flair and quirkiness. In combination with beautiful, hand-drawn illustrations executed by Ellinor Larson, the Sjy identity is distinct yet flexible, and can easily be adapted to future products released by Sjy.