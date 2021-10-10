











Although this is a science fiction setting, Burning Midnight at its core is a love story. Set in the distant future, our film is about a brilliant but lonely man who creates an artificial intelligence and designs it with one purpose; to love him. Shortly after the Ai comes online, the man dies tragically in a motorcycle accident, abandoning his intelligent and immortal creation in his apartment. She is left to endlessly question what it means to exist when the subject of her only purpose is abruptly taken from her. Built to love, she now wonders what it is she is supposed to love with her creator dead. During the crash sequence, the man dissolves into metaphorical particles and then reappears through the projector in the apartment symbolizing that he exists now only as a figment of her memory where they live together in an eternal digital paradise. This story went through many iterations and the script continuously changed all throughout the production process. One example is originally the man just died and we see his broken body left on the wet pavement, but we felt it was unclear as to why he would re-appear at the end after dying, so we revised the script to include a transitional death scene where he dissolves into particles. At one point we even toyed with the idea of having the Ai be the one who causes his death by overriding the controls of his motorcycle in order to digitally capture his soul within her software so that she can be with him and love him forever.







