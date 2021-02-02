Log In
TypeWorks
Andrew Footit
Type
Works
A selection of recent type works. Type, words, phrase & play! Enjoy. Further establishment of style and colour palette.
Thanks for having a look, follow me on
instagram
if you like.
TypeWorks
Published:
February 1st 2021
Andrew Footit
Owners
Andrew Footit
London, United Kingdom
TypeWorks
Adobe Illustrator
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
Typography
3D
Advertising
editorial
Perspective
poster
print
textile
typographu
vector
© All Rights Reserved
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
