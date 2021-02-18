Log In
Maxon Cinema 4D
Windows Surface Studio 2
Wacom Cintiq
Chromatic Glass
Ana Gomez Bernaus
2/18/2021
Chromatic Glass
is a series of 3D pieces exploring the interaction between glass structures and color lights.
Chromatic Glass
Published:
February 2nd 2021
Ana Gomez Bernaus
Ana Gomez Bernaus
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Chromatic Glass
Published:
February 2nd 2021
Adobe Photoshop
Maxon Cinema 4D
Windows Surface Studio 2
Wacom Cintiq
Graphic Design
3D Art
Art Direction
3D
cinema4d
color
distortion
glass
ILLUSTRATION
octanerenderer
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
