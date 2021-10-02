Together with the Mellow printing house, we have created a Print Book that helps you understand dependencies between the selection of the appropriate paper, printing technique, colour, refinement, and adapting the graphic design to it.
We have selected 66 different papers and for each of them, we have created a project that presents its character, properties, and possibilities. The entire template has been provided with a reference book to make it easier to understand the basic issues in digital printing.
We have selected 66 different papers and for each of them, we have created a project that presents its character, properties, and possibilities. The entire template has been provided with a reference book to make it easier to understand the basic issues in digital printing.
Working on the Print Book was a challenge for us. We had the opportunity to supervise the production process, check technical solutions, change settings, do the impossible. Together with the team of print specialists from Mellow, we were able to test substrates and inks, to see how the printing machine will behave in the most strange and bold settings.
We have created a little booklet for every one of you so that you could have it on the table and reach for basic information that can help to design, arrange the format, and work with colour (especially when working with HP Indigo technology).
The booklet, apart from practical information, helps you find yourself in printing techniques and solutions on printing cards.
Check out some examples of cards and details close-ups.
We have also designed a website so that you can take advantage of our experiment, make it easier for you to prepare projects, or expand your knowledge of designing for printing.
Check it out:
Check it out:
Thanks, Mellow, for great cooperation on this project:
Justyna Dubiel, Marek Piechota, Bartek Pasierb.
Justyna Dubiel, Marek Piechota, Bartek Pasierb.
JOB SCOPE:
Creative & Art Direction
Illustrations
Photography
DTP
Photography
DTP
DESIGNERS:
Anna Nawara
Magda Gauger
Estera Klima
Artur Mierzwa
Jakub Lehmann
Radek Kocjan
Tomek Pilch
Magda Gauger
Estera Klima
Artur Mierzwa
Jakub Lehmann
Radek Kocjan
Tomek Pilch
SPECIAL THANKS:
Ania Mokrzycka
Paulina Gębica
Tomek Werblański
Matt Wojnar
Paulina Gębica
Tomek Werblański
Matt Wojnar
PHOTOS BY:
Mateusz Wojnar
FOLLOW US: