Print Book
Blurbstudio
Behance.net
Image may contain: screenshot and book



Together with the Mellow printing house, we have created a Print Book that helps you understand dependencies between the selection of the appropriate paper, printing technique, colour, refinement, and adapting the graphic design to it.

We have selected 66 different papers and for each of them, we have created a project that presents its character, properties, and possibilities. The entire template has been provided with a reference book to make it easier to understand the basic issues in digital printing.



Image may contain: minimalist and box
Image may contain: book


Working on the Print Book was a challenge for us. We had the opportunity to supervise the production process, check technical solutions, change settings, do the impossible. Together with the team of print specialists from Mellow, we were able to test substrates and inks, to see how the printing machine will behave in the most strange and bold settings.


Image may contain: art
Image may contain: book, handwriting and card
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: abstract
Image may contain: drawing
Image may contain: abstract


We have created a little booklet for every one of you so that you could have it on the table and reach for basic information that can help to design, arrange the format, and work with colour (especially when working with HP Indigo technology).


Image may contain: handwriting, sign and font
Image may contain: handwriting, book and screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: handwriting and screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot and handwriting


The booklet, apart from practical information, helps you find yourself in printing techniques and solutions on printing cards. 


Image may contain: poster, screenshot and sign
Image may contain: handwriting



Check out some examples of cards and details close-ups. 



Image may contain: drawing, art and sketch
Image may contain: post-it note and handwriting
Image may contain: yellow and cartoon
Image may contain: screenshot and art
Image may contain: handwriting, poster and indoor
Image may contain: handwriting
Image may contain: map and screenshot
Image may contain: handwriting, document and drawing
Image may contain: drawing, art and child art
Image may contain: drawing
Image may contain: handwriting, book and letter
Image may contain: handwriting and letter
Image may contain: poster, book and font
Image may contain: necktie and flag
Image may contain: book, screenshot and poster
Image may contain: illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, art and illustration
Image may contain: book and art
Image may contain: pattern and drawing
Image may contain: wall, screenshot and monitor
Image may contain: screenshot


We have also designed a website so that you can take advantage of our experiment, make it easier for you to prepare projects, or expand your knowledge of designing for printing.

Check it out:


Thanks, Mellow, for great cooperation on this project:
Justyna Dubiel, Marek Piechota, Bartek Pasierb.


JOB SCOPE:
Creative & Art Direction
Illustrations
Photography
DTP

DESIGNERS:
Anna Nawara
Magda Gauger
Estera Klima
Artur Mierzwa
Jakub Lehmann
Radek Kocjan
Tomek Pilch

SPECIAL THANKS:
Ania Mokrzycka
Paulina Gębica
Tomek Werblański
Matt Wojnar

