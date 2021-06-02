Rilo is a Largemouth Bass stock and distribution company that knows and respects nature.



Largemouth Bass fishing is one of the most exhilarating and popular outside sports in the world. Known to be one of the toughest fish to catch, its species is strong, feisty, and never backs down. To be a true angler, you have to be quick, fearless and prepared to capture what is yours. Rilo offers the opportunity to step up to the challenge and become a professional angler on your own ranch.



For the brand, we had to design an active identity that matched the wild spirit of LMB. We created an exciting yet professional brand that is ready to challenge the world of fishing.