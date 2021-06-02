Rilo
Rilo is a Largemouth Bass stock and distribution company that knows and respects nature.
Largemouth Bass fishing is one of the most exhilarating and popular outside sports in the world. Known to be one of the toughest fish to catch, its species is strong, feisty, and never backs down. To be a true angler, you have to be quick, fearless and prepared to capture what is yours. Rilo offers the opportunity to step up to the challenge and become a professional angler on your own ranch.
For the brand, we had to design an active identity that matched the wild spirit of LMB. We created an exciting yet professional brand that is ready to challenge the world of fishing.
Largemouth Bass fishing is one of the most exhilarating and popular outside sports in the world. Known to be one of the toughest fish to catch, its species is strong, feisty, and never backs down. To be a true angler, you have to be quick, fearless and prepared to capture what is yours. Rilo offers the opportunity to step up to the challenge and become a professional angler on your own ranch.
For the brand, we had to design an active identity that matched the wild spirit of LMB. We created an exciting yet professional brand that is ready to challenge the world of fishing.
The Mark
The mark is cleverly made out of two simple fish shapes that when connected create the letter "R" to represent Rilo's name and essence.
The Badges
Fishing is one of the most popular outdoor sports in the world, which can only mean it has a huge fan base. Wearing a badge from your favorite brands, teams, and even sponsors is a fashion statement. Creating an iconic and ownable set of badges was important to create community and also an homage to a community behavior.
The Life Symbols
The Life Symbols are Rilo's iconography. Each one represents a part of the raising, stocking and distribution process as well as some product characteristics. They are called Life Symbols because they are all drawn from different elements of water and earth.