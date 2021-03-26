Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Organic-looking n-dimensional isosurfaces
Pol Solà
This is an graphical exploration of the Metaballs Universe


In computer graphics, metaballs are organic-looking n-dimensional isosurfaces
characterised by their ability to meld together when in close proximity to create single, contiguous objects. 

Hope you enjoyed the visual development ,
