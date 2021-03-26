Log In
Organic-looking n-dimensional isosurfaces
This is an graphical exploration of the Metaballs Universe
In
computer graphics
, metaballs are organic-looking
n
-
dimensional
isosurfaces
,
characterised by their ability to meld together when in close proximity to create single, contiguous objects.
Hope you enjoyed the visual development
for more projects and pictures find me on
Instagram
|
Twitter
|
Website
Published:
March 24th 2021
Owners
Pol Solà
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Creative Fields
Illustration
3D Art
Digital Art
cientific
gradients
Liquid
metaballs
noise
polsola
Retro
science
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
