Vases from the future
Pol Solà
Vases from The Future
🔮⚱️




Collection of Vase 01, Vase 02, Vase 03 & Vase 04


Details


Process


 🛍 Vase 3 & Vase 4 are for sale via Dietz 🛍
 🛠 A project curated by Mark Bohle 🛠

🏺

