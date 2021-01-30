Above the Bohuslän Archipelago

Although seeing this spectacular scenery, it left me with a mix of feelings. I had wanted to visit for a long time, just at the right conditions. And here I was, looking at this vibrant landscape where people from all over Sweden, during normal circumstances, come to relax and have fun. It was calm and quiet, the small isolated islands look similar to our interactions during this pandemic, restrained and guarded from each other. A sign of the times we are in, but also a sign of what is waiting for us.

