Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Guinness World Records
Ryan Schude
Behance.net
Selection of images shot for the Guinness World Records books from 2007-2017
Image may contain: indoor, cartoon and fashion
"Kitty McScratch" Elizabeth Hunter - Most Prolific Dance Game World Record Holder - Los Angeles, California
Image may contain: sky, outdoor and cloud
Barrington Irving, 24 - Youngest Person to Circumnavigate the World Solo - Miami, Florida
Image may contain: cartoon, person and indoor
Annie Leung - Guitar Hero High Score - Santa Monica, California
Image may contain: outdoor, tree and clothing
"OMGitsfirefoxx” - Sonja Reid - Most Followed Female on Twitch - Santa Clarita, California
Image may contain: tree, person and outdoor
The Glendale Cheerleading Squad - Most People Crammed Into A Smart Car - Glendale, California
Image may contain: sky, grass and outdoor
Getti Kehayova - Largest Hula Hoop Spun by a Female - Las Vegas, Nevada
Image may contain: person, man and smile
Benny Harlem - Largest High Top Fade - Los Angeles, California
Rick Baker - Most Academy Awards for Makeup Artist - Glendale, California
Image may contain: indoor, cartoon and food
Big Mama's & Papa's Pizzeria - Largest Commercially Available Pizza - Hollywood, California
Image may contain: cartoon, christmas tree and indoor
Darlene Flynn - Largest Collection of Shoe Related Items - Temecula, California
Image may contain: indoor and table
Ron Wade - Largest Collection of American Presidential Memorabilia - Longview Texas
Image may contain: snow, outdoor and ski
Samantha Larson, 18, Youngest Person to Climb the Highest Summits on All 7 Continents - Soda Springs, California
Image may contain: grass, outdoor and sky
Romulus - Tallest Donkey - Waxahatchie, Texas
Image may contain: cat, sitting and animal
Colonel Meow - Longest Fur on a Cat - West Hollywood, California
Image may contain: grass, sky and outdoor
Harbor - Longest Ears on a Dog - Vail, Colorado
Image may contain: outdoor, water and surfing
Abbey - Longest Wave Surfed by a Dog - San Diego, California
Guinness World Records
74
529
5
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Ryan Schude Los Angeles, CA, USA

    Guinness World Records

    74
    529
    5
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields