Log In
Discover
Livestreams
Jobs
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Sign Up
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Footer
Discover
Livestreams
Jobs
Sort & filter all:
Projects
Images
People
Moodboards
Cancel
Log In
Sign Up
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Tools
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow
Unfollow
Guinness World Records
Ryan Schude
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
2/3/2021
Selection of images shot for the Guinness World Records books from 2007-2017
"Kitty McScratch" Elizabeth Hunter - Most Prolific Dance Game World Record Holder - Los Angeles, California
Barrington Irving, 24 - Youngest Person to Circumnavigate the World Solo - Miami, Florida
Annie Leung - Guitar Hero High Score - Santa Monica, California
"OMGitsfirefoxx” - Sonja Reid - Most Followed Female on Twitch - Santa Clarita, California
The Glendale Cheerleading Squad - Most People Crammed Into A Smart Car - Glendale, California
Getti Kehayova - Largest Hula Hoop Spun by a Female - Las Vegas, Nevada
Benny Harlem - Largest High Top Fade - Los Angeles, California
Rick Baker - Most Academy Awards for Makeup Artist - Glendale, California
Big Mama's & Papa's Pizzeria - Largest Commercially Available Pizza - Hollywood, California
Darlene Flynn - Largest Collection of Shoe Related Items - Temecula, California
Ron Wade - Largest Collection of American Presidential Memorabilia - Longview Texas
Samantha Larson, 18, Youngest Person to Climb the Highest Summits on All 7 Continents - Soda Springs, California
Romulus - Tallest Donkey - Waxahatchie, Texas
Colonel Meow - Longest Fur on a Cat - West Hollywood, California
Harbor - Longest Ears on a Dog - Vail, Colorado
Abbey - Longest Wave Surfed by a Dog - San Diego, California
Save
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Guinness World Records
74
529
5
Published:
January 29th 2021
Ryan Schude
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Owners
Ryan Schude
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Guinness World Records
74
529
5
Published:
January 29th 2021
Tools
Adobe Lightroom
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Creative Fields
Advertising
,
Photography
,
Concept Art
,
Advertising
conceptual
Documentary
editorial
guinnessworldrecords
Photography
portrait
ryanschude
tableauxvivants
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Jump to Main Content
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help