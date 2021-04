Blackstone Media Productions Co.

EN/

Blackstone is a film production company in São Paulo. Focused on the automotive sector, it’s goal is to build partnerships with content agencies and brands that want to highlight their products through astonishing video and photography production, aligned with a good narrative. Behind an inspiring brand, we created the brand’s repositioning and it’s whole visual identity, based on visual codes linked to the cinematographic universe. We also developed with the brand’s production team, animation systems that support all brand communication.





Look beyond.