Hedge maze. Hiker in a labyrinth. Digital paintings.
Guenter Zimmermann
Hedge maze. 8 Digital paintings.
Hedge maze. Hiker in fairy tale labyrinth. But after that he had to move on quickly.
Capital Riot: At the beginning of the march, the chairman gave a speech. The political changes caused upheaval among the population. But after that he had to move on quickly.
Hedge maze: There is a garden behind our house. He watches people in the garden. The people picked cherries from the tree and ate them. But after that he had to move on quickly.
Brandenburg: In nice weather, he likes to boat on the river. The weather is very muggy and sticky. But after that he had to move on quickly.
Berlin: He lies on his back and watches the clouds. But after that he had to move on quickly.
Bogensee (Brandenburg): The magnificent house belonged to the dictator and his family. But after that he had to move on quickly.
Lake: He loves diving into the water. He dives in order to explore the underwater world. But after that he had to move on quickly.
Entry lane: The hunters went out for a shoot. He heard the hunter's dog baying. But after that he had to move on quickly.
