Inditex interactive game
Ana Cuna
This is an illustration project for the interactive magazine of Inditex aimed at the company's workers.
There are four different scenes and you must look for the objects that are proposed in the menu.
You can navigate within the four universes by taking a look to the Inditex's Universe and searching for the objects. It is a game dedicated to playing alone or trying with your child!

Agency: PLOI 



    Ana Cuna Madrid, Spain

