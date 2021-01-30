Iyashi x Ramen Hero Mascot

I was called by Iyashi San Francisco to create a mascot for Ramen Hero, a high quality and authentic Japenaese ramen that’s convenient, easy-to-make and guaranteed to bring friends and family together. His name is Yama, and is the valiant hero that gets honkaku style ramen straight to your door.
This is a previous version, called Ishiro, the Ramen Hero.
He uses a special ramen bowl as a helmet, to always have noodles on the go. We can see that what looks like his golden locks, are actually delicious noodles, that he can´t help snack on between delieries.
Credits:
Direction: Iyashi SF
Mascot design: Juan Molinet